Normal People season 2 could happen - but it may not be until 2025

A second season of hit BBC series Normal People could happen, but we'll be waiting a while.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, the first season aired over 12, half-hour episodes.

Advertisements

After proving a huge hit with both viewers and critics, there's been no shortage of demand for more.

Director Lenny Abrahamson has revealed that while there won't be a Normal People season 2 any time soon, it may happen eventually.

He told Deadline: "We’ve talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them, but apart from just general musings and over a drink, no, there have been no concrete discussions about what it would be like.

"As Sally says, the book stops where it stops because it feels right. But, I have a sneaking thing in the back of my head that if everybody was willing, and if the stars aligned, I’d love to revisit them in five years and find out what happened, where they are.

Advertisements

"Is somebody a father or a mother? What relationships are they in that then get disrupted by their meeting again?"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne in the show, recently said she would be up for reprising her role in the future.

She told the Daily Mail: "The open ending is kind of perfect. That's what life is like, you never know what's around the corner.

"I quite like that I don't know where they are and that we don't have to say goodbye to them.

"But at the same time, I guess I would be curious to see where they go, maybe in their next stage of life, maybe in their early 30s or even later."

Advertisements

Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell (Paul Mescal) from the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland, to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

You can watch season 1 of Normal People on BBC iPlayer here.