Katie Price and son Harvey to appear in BBC One documentary

Katie Price will open up about caring for her son Harvey in a new BBC One documentary.

Provisionally titled Katie Price: Harvey and Me, the one-off film will see Katie share what it’s really like to be a mum of a disabled child approaching adulthood.

Within weeks of his birth, Harvey was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Septo Optic Dysplasia. For Harvey it brings with it partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, learning and behavioural difficulties.

The BBC say of the series: "As Harvey moves from child to adult services, Katie, like millions of parents of children with additional needs, has difficult decisions to make about his future: where will he be treated when he can no longer go to Great Ormond Street? Where he will live? What level of independence might he achieve? What are his work opportunities?

"Katie’s instinct has always been to keep Harvey as close to her as she can, but as he transitions into adulthood, Katie has to face her own fears as she learns to let go. Katie not only needs to find what’s right for him, but also come to terms with how her own identity will shift without him at the front and centre of her life."

Katie Price said: “Being a parent of a child with complex needs, as Harvey has, presents daily challenges. Simple day to day things that other people take for granted can take all day.

“Every day presents a new challenge, no two days are the same. We have learnt and grown together, and together we have built our private world, a bond between mother and son which goes deeper than most - we are unbreakable.

“Harvey has taken on every hurdle life has thrown at him - from birth, being told he would never see, to now drawing rainbows – he was told he would never be able to engage in everyday life, but is often the life and soul of the party. Harvey touches the hearts of all those he meets - his heart knows no bounds when giving out love and affection.

“Now he is 18, I have to start making vital decisions that will impact Harvey’s future that are different for most other parents. Harvey isn't about to go to uni, travel the world on a gap year, or take his driving test. Harvey’s never even had a beer!

“Harvey is now an adult, and this is the most important time of his life, making the vital decisions, safeguarding his future and ensuring he has the tools for life that will give him the equal rights to live his life to the fullest.

“For the first time I will be taking you behind the closed doors of mine and Harvey’s world. Experience a day in the life and what the future will look like for him and me. This is how we roll in Katie Price: Harvey & Me.”

Katie Price: Harvey and Me is a one-off 60 minute special which will air later in 2020.

Picture credit: Glenn Gratton