Lovecraft Country UK start date as horror drama comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Horror drama Lovecraft Country is coming to UK TV and online - here's when and how to watch.

The ten part series is based on 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

It will start on Sky Atlantic and online via streaming service NOW TV from Monday 17 August just a day after it premieres in the US on HBO.

The series follows Atticus Freeman as he joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

What follows is a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

The Lovecraft Country cast features Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Letitia "Leti" Dandridge, Jonathan Majors as Atticus Black, Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Black, Abbey Lee as Christina Braithwhite, Jada Harris as Diana Black, Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby Dandridge and Michael Kenneth Williams as Montrose Freeman.

Further cast are Courtney B. Vance as George Black, Jamie Harris as Eustace Hunt, Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah, Jordan Patrick Smith as William, Jamie Neumann as Hillary, Erica Tazel as Dora Freeman, Mac Brandt as Lancaster and Tony Goldwyn as Samuel Braithwhite.

Lovecraft Country is created by executive producers Jordan Peele (Get Out) and J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) together with showrunner Misha Green (Underground), director Daniel Sackheim (HBO’s Game of Thrones and True Detective), Ben Stephenson and Bill Carraro.

Watch a trailer for the series below...