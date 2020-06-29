Watch Brassic bloopers and out-takes as work begins on Season 3

Sky has shared a hilarious collection of bloopers and out-takes from Series 2 of Brassic.

The below video was released as Sky revealed that the show has become their most rapidly binged returning comedy.

To date, the new series has seen just under 6 million requested downloads.

All episodes from series 1 and 2 of Brassic can be watched on Sky or via NOW TV here.

Check out some of the best bloopers and out takes in the video here...

With its distinct northern flavour, Brassic is about a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

The cast is led by Joseph Gilgun, who co-created the series, as Vinnie with Michelle Keegan as single mum Erin, Damien Molony as Vinnie’s best mate Dylan, Tom Hanson as champion kebab eater Cardi, Aaron Heffernan as Ash, the son of a family of fighting Travellers, Ryan Sampson as the sexually liberated Tommo, Parth Thakerar as garage owner JJ and Joanna Higson as Sugar.

Series two saw new faces join the cast including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as well as the return of Dominic West as Vinnie’s blundering GP. It picks up with the friends a few months after the events that took place in the finale of series one.

A third season was previously confirmed to be in the works.

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: “What a thrill to see record numbers of our customers enjoy Brassic in super quick time. It’s captured the imagination of fans, including England cricket vice-captain Ben Stokes who tweeted his love for the show.

"The combination of brilliantly honest writing and an outstanding cast have left them hungry for more - roll on season 3!”