The 2021 BRIT Awards have been postponed until May, it's been announced.

Usually taking place in February, the next ceremony will instead be held on Tuesday 11 May.

The music awards show will still be broadcast live on ITV.

The BRITs said in a statement today: "We have made this decision after consulting with the music industry and show partners Mastercard, ITV and AEG.

"Along with the many safety and logistical considerations of staging a huge awards ceremony in February for those putting the event on as well as the guests, we believe that this move will give a fairer opportunity to all artists, as well as ensuring a mix of huge domestic and global superstars that annually attend and perform at the show."

Speaking about the decision to move the date Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive, BPI & BRIT Awards Ltd said: "We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

"We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.

"I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support."

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the latest ceremony earlier this year, where the big winners on the night included Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Stormzy, Dave and Billie Eilish.

