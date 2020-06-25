Celebrities will show their appreciation for healthcare workers in a one-off TV special for BBC One.

Dear NHS Superstars will see some of the country's favourite faces celebrate and pay tribute to the amazing healthcare professionals working in the NHS - from porters to surgeons, from cleaners to physiotherapists.

Already confirmed to be taking part in the show are Sir Lenny Henry, Shirley Ballas, Adrian Lester, Rosie Jones, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Beverley Knight, Amanda Holden and many more.

The show will be fronted by award winning writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay, inspired by his latest book which is a collection of thank you letters.

A teaser from the BBC reads: "From the heartfelt to the hilarious, each celebrity will share stories of personal interactions they’ve had throughout the years with NHS workers.

"The stars will speak candidly as they show their admiration, respect and thanks to those incredible doctors, nurses, midwives and other healthcare workers they and their loved ones have encountered in their lives."

Adam Kay said: “I’m thrilled to be (the least famous) part of Dear NHS Superstars.

{It’s a joyous celebration of our greatest achievement as a nation, a huge and heartfelt thank you to the 1.5 million people we all owe our lives to, and a harrowing demonstration of what closing hairdressers for three months does to the hair of celebrities.”

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning added: “I am delighted to bring this show to the viewers and hear these amazing stories.”

Lynn Sutcliffe, Managing Director of programme makers Mighty Scotland commented: "It has been a privilege to bring together these remarkable stories, especially at a time when NHS workers are so cherished by the whole nation.

"We hope people will find this programme as moving and inspiring to watch as it has been for us to make."

Dear NHS Superstars is a one-hour special which will air on BBC One with a date to be confirmed.

