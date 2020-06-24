A whole host of stars will be appearing in this Saturday’s eSoccer Aid for Unicef.

With this year's traditional charity football match postponed, the annual fundraising event is going online with a FIFA ‘20 gaming tournament.

Stars will take part in eSoccer Aid for Unicef on Saturday 27th June, from 5pm, streamed live online here via Twitch.

eSoccer Aid for Unicef is raising money to help stop the spread of coronavirus and limit the impact on children’s lives – and every £1 donated will be matched by the UK government

Eight live-streamed matches will take place in kick-off mode, with players representing either England or the Soccer Aid World XI FC in a nod to the usual format. Players contest matches individually but their results will count to the overall England vs. Soccer Aid Word XI FC score – and so dictate which team wins.

The matches include: the respective captains for the day, Usain Bolt vs. Robbie Williams; James McAvoy vs. Liam Payne, Olly Murs vs. Roman Kemp, Sir Mo Farah vs. Iain Stirling, Tekkz vs. Ollelito, Jeremy Lynch vs. Billy Wingrove and Liv Cooke vs. Elz the Witch with an all-footballer clash to be announced.

Laura Whitmore, Mark Wright, Maya Jama, Iain Stirling and Jessie Ware will guest host the matches.

Usain Bolt said: “I’m excited to be able to captain the side again, albeit in a slightly different setting. It’s incredible to see Soccer Aid World XI FC in the game and I can’t wait to get going in eSoccer Aid for Unicef playing with the team. I’m looking forward to seeing Robbie and catching up with him as we play. I hope everyone enjoys watching and remembers to donate!”

Liam Payne added: “I am proud to be playing in eSoccer Aid on Saturday and am looking forward to playing my part! We are all coming together to support Soccer Aid for Unicef’s coronavirus appeal to protect children from the impact of the coronavirus. I hope everyone will join us on Saturday to watch and hopefully donate as the money raised is going to such a vital cause.”

Olly Murs commented: “It’s always a pleasure to be called up to do my bit for Soccer Aid for Unicef and it’s great to be able to come together online this weekend and raise money to stop the spread of coronavirus and the affects it’s having on children.

"With plenty of time on my hands recently I reckon I’m gonna give Roman a run for his money, so watch out, mate – I’m planning on bringing home that win for England!”

And Roman Kemp said: “This Soccer Aid World XI team is nothing short of incredible – it gives everyone the chance to celebrate some of the best players to ever have played football. I am more than ready to show Olly how it’s really done when we come up against each other.

"We are both competitive, so it’s going to be a big game. I hope everyone’s going to tune in and hopefully donate too because the proceeds will go to the important work that Unicef are doing to help stop the spread of coronavirus and preventing its impact on children’s lives.”

Meanwhile, Soccer Aid say they are committed to still holding the originally planned match later in 2020.