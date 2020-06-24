ITV Hub announces reality shows, dramas and documentaries streaming this summer

ITV Hub has announced a string of reality shows, dramas and documentaries which will be streaming this summer.

Episodes will stream for free in the UK via the ITV Hub website or on Amazon Prime with ITV Hub+.

Dramas made available will include White House Farm, Quiz and Flesh and Blood, as well as the most recent series of Liar and Bancroft.

Reality TV series streaming include the latest series of Love Island, Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown, Ibiza Weekender and last year’s season of The Only Way Is Essex.

Across factual, unmissable documentaries including Breaking Dad, Harry on Sandbanks, Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip and Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai return to the platform.

For those looking to go further back than 2020, the biggest collection of British boxsets across genres is available on BritBox, which brings the very best in past, present and future programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place.

Meanwhile, ITV has revealed that its ITV Hub service now has over 30 million users as its launches original content such as this year's Britain’s Got Talent spin off, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen.

Steve Forde, Director of Digital Products, ITV said “As more and more of our audiences look to the ITV Hub to watch ITV programming, we’re continuing our transformation of the platform by expanding our programming catalogue over the summer to ensure we give our viewers the opportunity to binge on the best drama, factual and reality shows from 2020.”