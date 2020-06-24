Sky original Gangs of London will return for a second series

Gangs of London will return for a second series, Sky has announced today.

Making its debut earlier this year, Gangs of London unearths the inner workings of the largest criminal organisation in London.

The first series - which can be watched online via NOW TV - was the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years and also Sky’s most binged premiere boxset this year with almost 17 million downloads to date.

Filming on Series two is planned for next year, with the series returning in 2022.

Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content, said: “Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series."

Teasing series 2, Bennett added: "Will the Wallace family rise again, will the Dumanis remain loyal to their new allies and who is Elliot really working for? All these questions and more will be waiting for Sky viewers when Gangs of London returns to screens in 2022.”

Thomas Benski, CEO & Founder of producers Pulse Films, added: “The overwhelming reaction and record-breaking success in the UK of the first season of Gangs of London has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to continue this epic journey with such riveting characters for season two with our amazing cast, crew and partners."

Series 1 of Gangs Of London will be released on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital from 27th July.

Series 1 will air on AMC this autumn with the show also scheduled to air on Sky in Germany and Italy this summer.