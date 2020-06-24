National Television Awards postponed until April 2021

The next National Television Awards has been postponed by four months.

Originally due to take place in January, the 2021 National Television Awards will now take place in April.

A new date has been confirmed for Tuesday April 20, 2021 at London's O2 Arena.

A spokesperson for the NTAs announced: "The National Television Awards has today announced that the 2021 NTAs has been rescheduled to Tuesday 20th April 2021 and tickets will be honoured for the new date.

"Information about new NTA voting categories being launched in 2021 and the first round of voting will be released this Autumn."

The National Television Awards celebrate the best shows and stars from UK telly.

The latest ceremony earlier this year saw The Great British Bake Off win Best Challenge Show while Jesy Nelson picked up the award for Best Factual for her documentary Odd One Out.

Other winners on the night included Katie McGlynn (Serial Drama Performance), This Morning (Live Magazine Show), Emmerdale (Serial Drama) and Strictly Come Dancing (Talent Show) while Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the nineteenth year in a row.

Meanwhile, special awards were handed to Gavin & Stacey and Sir Michael Palin.

A host for the 2021 ceremony has yet to be confirmed.

David Walliams was at the helm of this year's show as it celebrated its 25th anniversary, replacing Dermot O'Leary who had fronted the annual ceremony for the past decade.

However it appears as though David's time in charge isn't to be a permanent one.

The Mail On Sunday newspaper reports that David is not planning to return next year.

