National Television Awards 2021 postponed until September

The next National Television Awards has been postponed for a second time.

Originally due to take place in January, the 2021 National Television Awards were previously delayed until April.

They've now been pushed back again, this time to September 2021.

NTAs executive producer Kim Turberville told The Sun newspaper: “The awards will return to The O2 London in September to mark the UK’s best, boldest and most beloved TV shows with a surprise-packed event.

"And we look forward to seeing you on the night for a celebration like no other.”

A source told the newspaper that organisers were planning a "huge show" having ruled out doing a virtual ceremony.

The National Television Awards celebrate the best shows and stars from UK telly.

The latest ceremony in January 2020 saw The Great British Bake Off win Best Challenge Show while Jesy Nelson picked up the award for Best Factual for her documentary Odd One Out.

Other winners on the night included Katie McGlynn (Serial Drama Performance), This Morning (Live Magazine Show), Emmerdale (Serial Drama) and Strictly Come Dancing (Talent Show) while Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the nineteenth year in a row.

Meanwhile, special awards were handed to Gavin & Stacey and Sir Michael Palin.

A host for the 2021 ceremony has yet to be confirmed.

David Walliams was at the helm of last year's show as it celebrated its 25th anniversary, replacing Dermot O'Leary who had fronted the annual ceremony for the past decade.

However it appears as though David's time in charge isn't to be a permanent one.

The Mail On Sunday newspaper reports that David is not planning to return this year.

The 2021 National Television Awards will once again take place at London's O2 Arena. Tickets are available online here.