Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas land second ITV series after Mancs in Mumbai

Adam, Ryan and Scott Thomas will return for a second ITV series after Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai.

Former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, ex Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Love Islander Scott Thomas will be back after their first outing proved a hit.

The Sun reports that the next series will see the trio explore South America and the Caribbean where they have family ties.

A source shared with the tabloid: “ITV think the lads could be the new Judith Chalmers because audiences have fallen in love with their cheeky banter, natural style and infectious personalities.

“If the second series goes as well as the first, they could be locked into a multi-series deal.”

However with current travel and quarantine restrictions, the series won't be filming just yet.

For now, you can catch Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai on ITV Hub.

The celebrity siblings are joined by their father Dougie, a music promoter and lead singer of 70s band Dougie James and the Soul Train, as they explore their Indian roots in the hope of seeking out long lost relatives.

The six-part series ran between April 29 and June 3.

