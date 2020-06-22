Where's Holly Willoughby? Why she's not on This Morning today

If you're wondering why Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today (June 22) - here's the answer

This Monday's episode of ITV's This Morning welcomed guest host Davina McCall alongside regular presenter Phillip Schofield.

It was quickly explained where Holly Willoughby was, with Phillip saying she had taken a day off as her children returned to school.

He shared: "Holly is taking her children to school today, they're all going back.

"It's a staggered affair so it's quite complicated. I can imagine, quite high emotion so yeah she’s taking her kids to school as she should."

Davina, who last hosted This Morning with Phillip back in 2017, added: "I’m here! Holly’s doing something lovely today... I'm very nervous but I'll just follow you, you’ve done it before so it’s okay."

Schools closed earlier this year due to the ongoing global health crisis.

As the situation improves, a number have started to reopen but some students may not return to the classroom until September time.

The latest episode of This Morning looked into some of the new social distancing rules put in place as businesses begin to reopen alongside schools, with Josie Gibson visiting a theme park.

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.

You can currently watch from 10AM Monday to Fridays with episodes available to watch on catch up via ITV Hub