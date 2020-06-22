How's Your Head, Hun? Alan Cumming and Nick Grimshaw join Michelle Visage

The latest episode of Michelle Visage's How's Your Head, Hun? will feature guests Alan Cumming and Nick Grimshaw in a Pride special.

The new eight-part series is available online via BBC iPlayer with new episodes every Tuesday at 6AM UK time.

Advertisements

In this week's latest episode, Alan Cumming and Nick Grimshaw join Michelle Visage for a special PRIDE celebration.

Michelle invites screen legend Alan Cumming to talk about how his head is during this time and how the acting community has rallied together during this difficult period.

Alan says: “It’s been an amazing thing to see people rally in all sorts of ways. It makes you realise the community we’re in, we’re just supporting each other.”

Michelle is also joined by Radio1 DJ, Nick Grimshaw to her closet for a lockdown catch up and they discuss advice for young people who are thinking about coming out to their families during the lockdown.

Advertisements

Nick says: “It’s a tricky thing to do as there are a lot of things to process. There’s a lot of feelings, emotions and thought processes for both you and your parents so take your time with it and be as honest as you can be.”

He adds: “I was pretty lucky as I never even thought about coming out in our house. I was never remotely into anything heterosexual. I liked Gloria Estefan and Cher so my mum knew from five!”

Meanwhile, Michelle and Lola head into unknown territory - they bake a special Pride cake under the guidance of Jamie Laurentis. It’s not a cake from a box, can they do it?

Michelle will also be helping one lovely Dundee couple Alan and Finlay make true on their postponed wedding plans. As an ordained minister, she will be officiating the wedding all the way from LA.

Advertisements

Their wedding was due to happen at Pride this Summer, but now in accordance with lockdown guidance, it’s going to be a lovely virtual, self-distanced, affair with family, friends and neighbours helping them tie the knot at home in their garden. Get your tissues at the ready!

BBC Three's How's Your Head, Hun? is available now on BBC iPlayer, running for eight episodes.