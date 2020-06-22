Stars of The Chase & Pointless go head to head in fundraising pub quiz

Stars from The Chase and Pointless are set to go head in a fundraising pub quiz.

The Lock Inn Pub Quiz will welcome three of the most recognisable faces from our beloved tea-time telly schedule who will be battling it out for pub quiz supremacy

Host Ivo Graham will be joined by Richard Osman, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan who will all compete with each other in this part game show / part pub quiz format.

The show premieres Monday 22nd June at 8.30pm on YouTube, partnering with the Music Venue Trust to help grassroots music venues through the pandemic and beyond. Viewers are encouraged to donate the price of a pint down their local that they’d normally spend at a pub quiz via www.saveourvenues.co.uk.

Normally found sat behind a desk with a fake laptop, Richard Osman is the absolute Godfather of the UK quiz show having not only co-presented and created Pointless but also producing Deal Or No Deal, 8 Out Of 10 Cats & Total Wipeout amongst others.

He’ll be up against two formidable opponents from one of the most merciless trivia challenges on TV - The Chase. Paul Sinha provides great value to proceedings with not only an almost frightening level of knowledge, which he’s sure to display in this episode, but also great contributions as one of the world’s finest stand-up comedians

Together with Paul is his The Chase co star, professional quizzer and Celebrity X-Factor contestant Jenny Ryan. With a TV quiz show CV that can be matched by few others we’re thrilled to be graced with the presence of the former contestant of University Challenge, Mastermind, Eggheads, Only Connect and Fifteen To One.

You can watch past shows from the Lock Inn Pub Quiz on YouTube now.

Past guests have included Phil Wang, Deborah Frances White, Ed Gamble, Tom Rosenthal, Tim Key, Suzi Ruffell and John Robins from the worlds of comedy as well as actors in the shape of Fiona Allen (Smack The Pony) and Craig Parkinson (Four Lions, Line Of Duty).