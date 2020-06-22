Peaky Blinders season 6 start date may not be until 2022

Series 6 of BBC drama Peaky Blinders may not air until 2022, its director has said.

Set in Birmingham, Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War I.

The fifth series aired on BBC One last year but the release date of season six may not be for a while yet.

Filming was halted in March due to the ongoing global health crisis and has yet to resume.

Director Anthony Byrne says the delay may mean the Peaky Blinders season 6 start date isn't until 2022.

He told DigitalSpy: "In an ideal world it would be great to be prepping again towards the end of the year with a view to start shooting early next year. That feels achievable, whether that's true or not, I have no idea.

"If we did start shooting in January (2021), we wouldn't finish until May or June and then it's another 6 months of editing."

Anthony went on to promise fans it would be "worth the wait", with the downtime giving creator Steven Knight the opportunity to refine the new episodes.

He explained: "It's given us a chance to go back through the scripts again and really kind of nail it, in a way that… I mean these scripts were so, so good, and now having more time you go 'what about this or what about that'. And you go 's**t, that's a good idea.'"

