The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan will return to Channel 4 in 2021

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan will be back for a second series, Channel 4 has announced.

The BAFTA-nominated show will be back in 2021 with six new episodes.

Mo Gilligan commented: “This is incredible news. This was always a really bold, ambiguous project and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved as a team. I’d like to thank each and every person who has watched, supported and shared the show.

"You make Lateish the triumph it is, and I am so grateful. Time for more Nursery Grimes!”

The first series which aired in Summer 2019 featured games, sketches, music and chat with some of the biggest stars from the worlds of entertainment, music and sport including Tyson Fury, Riz Ahmed, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Schwimmer and Kelis.

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment at Channel 4 commented: “We are delighted Mo is fronting a new series of BAFTA nominated The Lateish Show. He has an infectious energy on and off screen and there’s nobody better than Mo to bring our audiences the fun we all want in 2021.”

Tom Beck, Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at Channel 4 added: “Mo is an exceptional performer and an incredibly exciting entertainment star.

"We love working with him and couldn’t be prouder of his brilliant BAFTA nod for series one of Lateish; I can’t wait to hear his ideas for series two”

Series 2 of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan will air on Channel 4 in 2021.