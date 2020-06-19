Your Garden Made Perfect: BBC Two announces new gardening series

Your Garden Made Perfect is a new series coming to BBC Two.

The six-part series will give viewers across the nation breath-taking and innovative inspiration ideas on how to transform their gardens into the most desirable space in their house.

BBC Two says Your Garden Made Perfect will use cutting edge technology and VR (virtual reality) to show owners the true potential of their outdoor areas. Standing in digital versions of their uninspiring plots, an extraordinary transformation will take place, revealing spaces that fundamentally improve the way people live.

A teaser reveals: "In each episode, competing designers will go head-to-head producing their vision of how a neglected space could be reimagined. The owners must then decide which ingenious design to turn into reality.

"It’s designer v designer as they vie to win the commission and build their garden in real-life, but the ultimate goal is a new space that allows the family to live in a way they could previously only dream of."

Kitty Walshe, Joint-Managing Director for Remarkable TV, commented: “With the nation having been on lockdown, gardens have never played such an important role. They’ve allowed us to step outside and escape from being confined inside.

"Your Garden Made Perfect will transform how people use outdoor space, showcasing breath-taking designs that will allow us to all discover the hidden potential that lies just beyond our back door.”

Six-part series Your Garden Made Perfect is produced by the team behind the hit BBC Two show Your Home Made Perfect which is currently available on BBC iPlayer.