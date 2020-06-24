British Soap Awards special to replace cancelled ceremony

A British Soap Awards special will air this month after the 2020 ceremony was cancelled.

The British Soap Awards 2020 were cancelled in April due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Advertisements

Instead, a new one-off show will air on Sunday, June 28 at 9PM.

The British Soap Awards Celebrate 21 Years is an hour-long documentary narrated by Phillip Schofield.

ITV tease: "We'll take a trip down memory lane and revisit iconic storylines, characters and winners from EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, Doctors and Coronation Street.

"The show will celebrate and remember all the memorable speeches, funniest moments and popular actors of the past 21 years.

Advertisements

"We'll also discover which of your favourite soaps have won the most awards, remember all the guests that have graced the stage over the years, see the explosive stunts, look back at greatest double acts and revisit all those soap storylines that gripped the nation."

The British Soap Awards ceremony will return as usual next year.

A statement from the British Soap Awards earlier this year read: "In light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone involved in our programmes, production of The British Soap Awards will not go ahead as planned.

"The awards ceremony will return in 2021."

It came after channels halted production on their soaps due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of illness.

While filming has since started to resume, the pause forced EastEnders off air for the first time in 35 years due to a lack of new episodes.