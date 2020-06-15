ITV is reportedly working on a reboot of The Cube

ITV is reportedly working on a revival of hit game show The Cube.

Originally hosted by Philip Schofield, The Cube ran for nine series between 2009 and 2015.

Contestants played for a prize of up to £250,000 by completing a series of challenges while confined to a perspex cube.

Surrounded by a live studio audience, competitors were set a variety of tasks involving both physical and mental skills such as catching, throwing, estimating, reacting, memorising and balancing.

Deadline reports that a reboot is being developed with plans to "significantly increase the potential prize money".

It's not been said if Philip Schofield will return to host.

The Cube isn't the only game show that ITV is set to bring back to screen.

It was reported this month that a Family Fortunes revival is in the works with Gino D'Acampo as host.

The hit game show made its debut in 1980 hosted by Bob Monkhouse and last aired as a celebrity series in 2015, hosted by Vernon Kay.

Now the 'regular version' of the format is set for a return with plans to film a new series later in 2020.