Make Me Famous cast and start date from new BBC Three drama

Make Me Famous is coming to BBC Three - who's on the cast and when does it start?

Make Me Famous is a one-off drama written by Reggie Yates which explores the impact and consequences of fast fame on reality TV contestants.

A synopsis teases: "When Billy succeeds in impressing the producers of a fictional constructed-reality show, he believes his life is set to change forever.

"A year after the show has aired, while some of Billy’s co-stars’ careers are thriving, Billy struggles to balance the afterglow of fame, social media and tabloid kiss & tells, and the resulting assumptions people have made about his character - forcing deep vulnerabilities to the surface.

"Can Billy escape the reputation that now precedes him?"

Make Me Famous cast

See the full cast below...

Tom Brittney plays Billy

Amanda Abbington plays Amanda

Emma Rigby plays Michelle

Nina Sosanya plays Stephanie

Aiysha Hart plays Kelly

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge plays Gary

Tilly Keeper plays Helen

The show is written by Reggie Yates, directed by Peter King, produced by Margaret Conway and executive producers are Colin Barr & Susan Horth.

Make Me Famous release date

Make Me Famous will be released on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Wednesday 17 June.

The one-off drama will also have an airing on TV on BBC One on Thursday, 25 June at 9pm to 10pm.