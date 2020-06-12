How much are the stars of Celebrity Gogglebox paid?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on Channel 4 - how much do the celebrities get paid?

A second series of Celebrity Gogglebox is currently airing at 9PM on Friday nights on E4.

A line up of famous faces will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers for a brand new series.

And there's apparently a hefty pay cheque for those taking part.

The Sun reports that Martin and Roman Kemp will be getting £12,000 for their appearances on the show.

In addition to the fee, celebs reportedly get an "all-expenses budget" for food to enjoy while sitting down in front of the box.

“Getting on to Celebrity Gogglebox is an absolute coup for most stars because it has to be one of the easiest jobs around," a source said. “You just sit and watch TV while having a good old chat — and get paid mega- money to do it.

The source added: “It’s the best job on the box and it’s not surprising so many people are clamouring to take part.”

Other celebs appearing on the series this year include TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall, husband and wife TV personalities Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and football legend Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra.

From light entertainment to the week's biggest news stories, the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox will offer sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques and views of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 online as they air or catch up afterwards via the All4 player where series 1 is currently available in full.

The main series of Gogglebox is expected to return in September.

