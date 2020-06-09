Apply for Don't Tell The Bride: Applications for the 2020 series open now

Don't Tell The Bride is back and applications for the next series are now open.

Now a decade old, the hit reality show sees grooms with often questionable wedding plans given £13,000 to spend on their marriage while leaving their bride to be completely in the dark.

Advertisements

Couples are banned from contacting one another for three weeks as the groom and his friends are left on their own to organise everything from the venue and the cake to the flowers and that all-important wedding dress.

Apply for Don't Tell The Bride

Applications for Don't Tell The Bride's next series are open now to those aged 18 or over.

You can apply for Don't Tell The Bride online by clicking here, where you'll be asked to fill out a form about you and your partner.

You'll also be asked to answer questions about your relationship. You can also upload a picture and short video.

Programme makers say: "We want to get a sense of both of your personalities and learn a little bit about you as individuals and as a couple. So, be creative and show us a little insight into your lives and feel free to include a bit of your best man too!"

Watch Don't Tell The Bride online

Episodes of Don't Tell The Bride both past and present are available to watch online via the All 4 Player here.

Advertisements

At the time of writing there are almost 150 episodes to catch up on!

There's also a number of specials including Christmas and Halloween themed episodes.