Broadchurch cast as hit series returns to ITV for another outing

Broadchurch is back on ITV - who's on the cast of the hit drama?

Broadchurch explores what happens to a small community in Dorset when it suddenly becomes the focus of a police investigation, following the tragic and mysterious death of an eleven year old boy under the glare of the media spotlight.

Bloodied and dirty, Danny Latimer has been found dead on an idyllic beach surrounded by rocks and a jutting cliff-face from where he may have fallen. While his death remains unresolved, the picturesque seaside town of Broadchurch is at the heart of a major police investigation and a national media frenzy.

Series 1 of Broadchurch airs on Monday nights at 9PM on ITV starting on June 8. There are eight episodes of the show, which first aired in 2013, and will air weekly.

Broadchurch cast

DI Alec Hardy - David Tennant

DS Ellie Miller - Olivia Colman

Mark Latimer - Andrew Buchan

Beth Latimer - Jodie Whittaker

Karen White - Vicky McClure

Rev Paul Coates - Arthur Darvill

Susan Wright - Pauline Quirke

Steve Connelly - Will Mellor

Maggie Radcliffe - Carolyn Pickles

Joe Miller - Matthew Gravelle

Becca Fisher - Simone McAullay

Olly Stevens - Jonathan Bailey

Danny Latimer - Oskar McNamara

Chloe Latimer - Charlotte Beaumont

Liz Roper - Susan Brown

Tom Miller - Adam Wilson

Nige Carter - Joe Sims

Jack Marshall - David Bradley

Dean Thomas - Jacob Anderson

Watch Broadchurch on ITV on Monday nights at 9PM.

A total of three series of Broadchurch aired on ITV between 2013 and 2017.

You can get a full DVD or Blu-Ray boxset of all the series an Amazon here.

