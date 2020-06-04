BBC One's Ambulance pays emotional tribute to medics as new series returns

BBC One's documentary series Ambulance returned tonight (June 4) with a heartbreaking episode.

Filmed in the spring of 2019, the new series features a whole new cast of characters from the staff of North West Ambulance Service as they care for the city of Liverpool and all across Merseyside.

The first episode featured crews and call takers as they dealt with a number of incidents throughout the city St Patrick’s day celebrations.

While some were out partying, staff in control responded to an emergency call from two children whose father had lost consciousness.

There was then another alcohol-related job for a male who was found collapsed on the floor before control received a call to a multiple stabbing in the centre of town.

And when a call was received for a patient who’s not breathing, an emergency procedure is triggered. The call was passed to shift manager Mags, who spoke the caller through how to perform CPR, as Advanced Paramedic Rob was dispatched to the scene.

Tragically, the baby passed away.

The very end of the episode went on to pay an emotional tribute to North West Ambulance staff Stuart Monk and Phil Rennie who both died while on the front lines of the ongoing pandemic.

The North West Ambulance Service tweeted: "Tonight’s episode is in memory of our dear friends and colleagues. Forever in our hearts 💚"

A JustGiving page has been set up in memory of Stuart with a tribute reading: "He was a much loved son, husband, dad, friend and work colleague to many. He always had a smile, was a true gent and would do anything to help others, so this is our opportunity to help his family at this devastating time."

Meanwhile, NWAS chief executive Daren Mochrie spoke to the BBC News website about the passing of Phil.

Describing the 60-year-old as a "dear friend and colleague", Daren Mochrie said: "I am sure there are many people whose lives were touched by Phil during his career.

"Phil will be sorely missed by us all."

Ambulance airs Thursdays at 9PM on BBC One.

