The BAFTA Television Awards 2020 nominations have been revealed in full.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has today announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, which reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2019.

The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards ceremony will be held virtually this year on July 31 with host Richard Ayoade.

Leading the nominations across both the British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards is Chernobyl with 14 nominations while there's seven nominations for The Crown, six nominations for Fleabag and Giri/Haji, five nominations for His Dark Materials and The Virtues and four nominations for Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy.

The awards will be voted on by the BAFTA judges, other than the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, which will be voted for by the public.

The nominees for that award are Coronation Street: The Death of Sinead Osbourne; Fleabag: Confessional scene; Game of Thrones: Arya kills the Night King; Gavin and Stacey: Nessa proposes to Smithy; Line of Duty: John Corbett’s Death and Love Island: Michael recouples after Casa Amor

See the full list of BAFTA TV nominations below...

BAFTA TV Nominations

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

The Ranganation

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)

The Hunt For Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)

Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulug (Exposure)

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

The End of the F***ing World

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle's New World Order

Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show

Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You

Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

FACTUAL SERIES

Crime and Punishment

Leaving Neverland

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure

FEATURES

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

Snackmasters

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Phoebe Waller- Bridge in Fleabag

Sarah Kendall in Frayed

Sian Clifford in Fleabag

Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam

INTERNATIONAL

Succession

When They See Us

Euphoria

Unbelievable

LEADING ACTOR

Stephen Graham for The Virtues

Jared Harris for Chernobyl

Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji

Callum Turner for The Capture

LEADING ACTRESS

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack

Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty

Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing

LIVE EVENT

Blue Planet Live

Election 2019 Live: The Results

Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education

Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen

Youssef Kerkour for Home

Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats

MINI-SERIES

Chernobyl

A Confession

The Virtues

The Victim

NEWS COVERAGE

Hong Kong Protests

ITV News At Ten: Election Results

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

Celebrity Gogglebox

Race Across The World

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Harry's Heroes: The Full English

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

Anywhere But Westminster

Brain In Gear

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle

toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

The Abused

The Family Secret

The Last Survivors

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me

SINGLE DRAMA

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing

The Left Behind

Responsible Child

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

Coronation Street

Casualty

Holby City

Emmerdale

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

8 Days: To The Moon and Back

Seven Worlds: One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story

SPORT

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Joe Absolom for A Confession

Josh O'Connor for The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl

Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helen Behan for The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

CORONATION STREET - The Death of Sinead Osborne

FLEABAG - Confessional scene

GAME OF THRONES - Arya Kills the Night King

GAVIN AND STACEY - Nessa Proposes to Smithy

LINE OF DUTY - John Corbett’s Death

LOVE ISLAND - Michael recouples after Casa Amor

