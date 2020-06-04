The BAFTA Television Awards 2020 nominations have been revealed in full.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has today announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, which reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2019.
The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards ceremony will be held virtually this year on July 31 with host Richard Ayoade.
Leading the nominations across both the British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards is Chernobyl with 14 nominations while there's seven nominations for The Crown, six nominations for Fleabag and Giri/Haji, five nominations for His Dark Materials and The Virtues and four nominations for Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy.
The awards will be voted on by the BAFTA judges, other than the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, which will be voted for by the public.
The nominees for that award are Coronation Street: The Death of Sinead Osbourne; Fleabag: Confessional scene; Game of Thrones: Arya kills the Night King; Gavin and Stacey: Nessa proposes to Smithy; Line of Duty: John Corbett’s Death and Love Island: Michael recouples after Casa Amor
You can now vote for their favourite Must-See Moment online at virginmedia.com/bafta.
See the full list of BAFTA TV nominations below...
BAFTA TV Nominations
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
The Ranganation
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)
The Hunt For Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)
Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulug (Exposure)
DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
The End of the F***ing World
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle's New World Order
Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show
Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You
Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice
The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
FACTUAL SERIES
Crime and Punishment
Leaving Neverland
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure
FEATURES
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
Snackmasters
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Phoebe Waller- Bridge in Fleabag
Sarah Kendall in Frayed
Sian Clifford in Fleabag
Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam
INTERNATIONAL
Succession
When They See Us
Euphoria
Unbelievable
LEADING ACTOR
Stephen Graham for The Virtues
Jared Harris for Chernobyl
Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji
Callum Turner for The Capture
LEADING ACTRESS
Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack
Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty
Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing
LIVE EVENT
Blue Planet Live
Election 2019 Live: The Results
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education
Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen
Youssef Kerkour for Home
Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats
MINI-SERIES
Chernobyl
A Confession
The Virtues
The Victim
NEWS COVERAGE
Hong Kong Protests
ITV News At Ten: Election Results
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)
Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
Celebrity Gogglebox
Race Across The World
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Harry's Heroes: The Full English
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
Anywhere But Westminster
Brain In Gear
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle
toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
The Abused
The Family Secret
The Last Survivors
David Harewood: Psychosis and Me
SINGLE DRAMA
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
The Left Behind
Responsible Child
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
Coronation Street
Casualty
Holby City
Emmerdale
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
8 Days: To The Moon and Back
Seven Worlds: One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story
SPORT
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Joe Absolom for A Confession
Josh O'Connor for The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl
Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Helen Behan for The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown
Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy
Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
CORONATION STREET - The Death of Sinead Osborne
FLEABAG - Confessional scene
GAME OF THRONES - Arya Kills the Night King
GAVIN AND STACEY - Nessa Proposes to Smithy
LINE OF DUTY - John Corbett’s Death
LOVE ISLAND - Michael recouples after Casa Amor
