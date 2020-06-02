Mary Berry's Simple Comforts: Mary Berry returns with new BBC Two series

Mary Berry will be back with more recipes in a brand new BBC Two series.

Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts is a six-part, half hour series which will air later in 2020 having finished filming in January.

The show follows Mary as she celebrates the best of comfort food, bringing the nation fuss-free recipes that can warm the cockles and lift the spirits.

BBC tease: "Across the six episodes, Mary braves the elements to discover, and cook, the most heart-warming dishes on offer in the UK and abroad. Taking inspiration from the people she meets and the food she tastes along the way, Mary brings us simple to cook dishes that will brighten up even the dullest of days.

"The accompanying book to the series, of the same name, will be published by BBC Books."

Its the latest series for Mary which have also included Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites, Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking, Mary Berry Everyday, Classic Mary Berry and Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking.

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment said: “Now, more than ever, home cooking is central to daily life and Mary Berry’s take on comfort food is exactly what we all need.”

Karen Ross, Managing Director of programme makers Sidney Street, added: “Mary Berry is still the Queen of home cooking. There is no one else we want to turn to when we are looking for something comforting to cook at the end of a very long day.

"This series is a celebration of all those wonderful just-sink-into dishes, all brought alive by Mary’s incredible skill, humour and her joy of cooking!”

Watch Mary Berry on BBC via the iPlayer here.