ITV to celebrate Bradley Walsh's 60th birthday with TV special

ITV will celebrate the life and career of Bradley Walsh in honour of his 60th birthday.

The legendary TV presenter, actor and singer will be the subject of a special one-off, Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday.

Advertisements

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday airs tomorrow (Wednesday June 3) at 9PM on ITV - although Bradley's birthday is actually the next day, June 4.

Narrated by Jason Manford, the hour long show offers viewers an exclusive look at Walsh’s varied career - from stand up comedy and presenting, to quiz shows and acting. - it's an astonishing career spanning four decades.

ITV tease: "As well as forgotten gems from the telly archives, his 80s fashion choices and hairstyles, viewers will also get to relive those moments of TV gold that have turned him into one of the country's most loved stars."

Advertisements

Bradley's TV appearances started in 1987on LWT’s 6 O’Clock Show alongside Danny Baker.

He went on to present comedy shows You Must Be Joking and Only Joking before performing at The Royal Variety Show and Live at the London Palladium.

Bradley also diversified into acting with his first role alongside Timothy Spall later appearing in Channel 4’s Lock, Stock... and then spending two and half years on the cobbles as Coronation Street’s lovable rogue Danny Baldwin.

More recently, since 2009 Bradley has been host of smash-hit quiz series The Chase, as well as appearing as DS Ronnie Brooks in ITV drama Law & Order: UK.

As well as cracking moments with Bradley's son Barney in Breaking Dad, and his turn as a time travelling companion in Doctor Who, it’s a must-watch for Bradley Walsh fans.

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday airs at 9PM on ITV on Wednesday, June 3.