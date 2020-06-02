Come Dine With Me new series start date confirmed by Channel 4

Come Dine With Me is back on Channel 4 this summer with new episodes.

Now in its fifteenth year, Come Dine With Me sees five amateur chefs each hosting a dinner party rated by the other contestants. At the end of the week the top rated dinner host will win a £1,000 cash prize.

Advertisements

A brand new series of Come Dine With Me will begin in June on Channel 4.

Come Dine With Me start date

Come Dine With Me's new 2020 start date has been confirmed for Monday, June 15 at 5:30PM.

As always, episodes will air each week night across the week at the same time.

The location for the first episode is Hertfordshire with contestants including bargain hunter Heidi, retro-loving bank clerk Sylvia, and showbiz journalist Benjy.

They're joined by children's nurse and guide leader Nicky and party-loving Mark.

Watch Come Dine With Me online

Episodes of Come Dine With Me both past and present are available to watch online via the All 4 Player here.

At the time of writing there are almost 1,500 episodes to catch up on!

Meanwhile, there's also a number of spin-offs to watch including Couples Come Dine With Me.

Advertisements

And earlier this year saw a special Celebrity Come Dine With Me series.

Celebs who took part over three episodes included Love Islander Jack Fincham, former boy band legend Abz Love, Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer, Mark Francis from Made in Chelsea, Coronation Street legend Steven Arnold, Geordie Shore alumni Charlotte Crosby, Blue Peter presenter and TV legend Anthea Turner and former Blazin' Squad member and Love Island star Marcel Somerville.