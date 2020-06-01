How's Your Head, Hun? Alan Carr, Joel McHale and Dr Pimple Popper join Michelle Visage

The latest episode of Michelle Visage's How's Your Head, Hun? will feature guests Alan Carr, Joel McHale and Dr Pimple Popper.

The new eight-part series is available online via BBC iPlayer with new episodes every Tuesday at 6AM UK time.

In this week’s second episode, Michelle laughs it up with Drag Race judge friends, Alan Carr and Community’s Joel McHale, and has a desktop consultation with Dr Sandra Lee AKA Dr Pimple Popper. Joel reveals that he has become a clean freak, whilst Alan and Michelle play “Would You Rather?”.

Alan Carr, expresses his lockdown woes, saying, “I’m gagging for a martini. It’s just me, my husband and alpacas! No offence Paul but I need some intelligent conversation!"

Alan goes on to confess to Michelle: “I am regressing! I’m going back to things that I used to do when I was 13 or 14. I’ve just gone back to nature. I’m birdwatching, looking up at the stars… all I haven’t done is dress up as Wonder Woman!”

Joel McHale looks at the positive aspects of lockdown, saying, “It’s a bummer but you do get to spend time with your family. I had a zillion trips and gigs booked but to be able to chat with the kids playing video games is great!”

Meanwhile, Dr Sandra Lee has been ahead of the game with her protective gear, wielding face shields whilst faced with some of the larger pimples she’s popped exclaiming, “Sometimes things fly at me and I need to protect myself!”

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Michelle Visage and husband, David, throwing daughter, Lola, a prom, albeit in their backyard.

Homemade prom night is complete with balloons, corsages… even a slow dance and the added bonus of a surprise visit from “The King”. Lola is moved to tears by the entire experience.

BBC Three's How's Your Head, Hun? is available now on BBC iPlayer, running for eight episodes.