Emilia Fox to front new true crime series for Channel 4

Emilia Fox is to front a new documentary series for Channel 4 looking into unsolved murders.

The actor will be joined by Professor David Wilson for new three-part series In The Footsteps of Killers (w/t).

Advertisements

Each hour long episode will be shot like a drama, with each episode seeing Silent Witness star Fox and criminologist Wilson (Interview With A Murderer) reopen a cold case.

Channel 4 say the show "will use the latest in forensic science and criminological research to shed new light on these troubling cases, looking for new leads the original investigation may have missed.

"Travelling to the locations of the crime, Emilia and David will interview the witnesses, suspects and friends and family of the victims, and attempt to build a picture of what exactly happened."

Production is due to begin in the summer, adhering to the most up to date Government guidelines on social distancing, personal safety and filming restrictions.

Advertisements

Emilia Fox Said: “I am delighted that Alaska and Channel 4 have given David and I the chance to explore and shed light on these fascinating unsolved cases. We will use this platform to raise awareness and hopefully bring new evidence to these true crime cases which have gone under the radar.”

Professor David Wilson added: “I am delighted to be working again with Emilia and now back on Channel 4 where in 2017 I presented the award-winning Interview with a Murderer. It’s like coming home. This series is going to take true crime in a different direction by using new criminological techniques to shine a light on unsolved cases which have for too long remained in the dark.

"Our goal in every episode is to get justice for the victims and I sincerely believe that is possible. This true crime is crime fact that looks like crime fiction, but we never forget that these are genuine cases that we are discussing and that real people died.”

Fatima Salaria, Commissioning Editor commented, “I’m delighted to have Emilia Fox and David Wilson join forces for this bold new take on true crime, a series that will have the thrills of drama but is underpinned by state-of-the-art science and investigation.

"As a team they bring intelligence and empathy and my hope is that by shedding new light on these crimes we may help bring the perpetrators to justice once and for all.”

Advertisements

Ian Lamarra, Creative Director at programme makers Alaska TV, said: “In The Footsteps of Killers continues Alaska’s pedigree of packaging the very best scripted talent with blue chip, internationally-appealing, premium non-fiction.

"With Professor David, the UK’s leading Criminologist, completing the team, I’m excited about this true crime series that looks and feels like crime drama. I’m sure the combination of Emilia and David’s enthusiasm and expertise on and off screen, will bring fans of both genres to the show."