Every episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be available to watch online via All 4 this summer.

All 7 seasons will come to Channel 4's streaming service from Monday 1st June.

It's the latest series added to All4 following Scrubs which is currently streaming.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer sees Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) attempting to live a normal teenage life at Sunnydale High School. Guided by her Watcher, Giles (Anthony Head) and helped by friends Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon), Buffy embraces her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons - making her The Slayer.

Created by Joss Whedon (The Avengers / Firefly), Buffy has gone on to become a global cult-hit, loved across the world.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4 said: “We’re ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy The Vampire Slayer has had over the past 23 years.

"This for many is a long awaited chance to relive this iconic series. For others, it will be a chance to experience it for the very first time, and find out what all the fuss is about!”

Buffy The Vampire Slayer will be available on All 4 from the 1st June 2020.

Individual episodes of Buffy The Vampire Slayer will also be available to watch on weekday evenings at 11pm on E4.