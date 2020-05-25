BBC One to celebrate Father's Day with Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall is to front a one-off special for Father's Day on BBC One.

BBC One teased: "Father’s Day is traditionally the time we celebrate our fathers, grandfathers and father figures by coming together to spend time with one another, but that’s going to be tricky for a lot of people during lockdown.

"Enter Jack Whitehall who knows the importance of maintaining a good father-son relationship, no matter how challenging the father is. He’s a man who’s been through a lot with his father, Michael, they’ve travelled the world together and he like the rest of us is going to miss being with his dad on Father’s Day."

In Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day, Jack will visit Michael the lockdown way by setting up on the pavement outside Michael’s front door to spend some quality time together. They’ll reminisce over old family photos, awkward home video footage and tell some classic Whitehall tales.

Jack and Michael will also be catching up with a number of famous faces, taking part in a special Father's Day edition of MasterChef and surprising key workers who can’t be with their loved ones this year.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, said: “Many of us won’t be able to observe Father’s Day in the usual way this year, so we’re delighted that Jack and Michael will be letting us into their very entertaining celebrations.”

Richard Ackerman at programme makers Jackpot Productions added: “I couldn't think of a better way to spend Father's Day, than with Jack and Michael (please don't tell my Dad)."

Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day is a 30-minute special to air this summer.