Staged: David Tennant and Michael Sheen star in new BBC One lockdown comedy

BBC One has announced new comedy Staged to star David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The show, filmed in lockdown and adhering to government guidelines, will air over six 15-minute long instalments in June.

Stage Chat reports that Staged features the cast of a play - the cream of the crop of British acting talent - who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt by the lockdown.

The BBC share: "The series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.

"Absurd and humorous in equal measure, Staged takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off."

Joining David Tennant and Michael Sheen on the cast will be Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg.

They will be joined by selection of guest stars including Nina Sosanya, with more to be confirmed in due course.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content said: “It’s vital that the BBC provides moments of light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are in sending themselves up.”

The series will air in June 2020 on BBC One and will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer after.