Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family has concluded its first series on ITV - who won and who took part?

Quizzing titan Anne Hegerty (of The Chase fame) is back with her hit game show series, Britain’s Brightest Family.

In this new spin-off, famous faces and their families will be going head to head for the title and £25,000 for their chosen charity.

Here's the famous faces taking part, the full results and winner

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family celebrities and results

Heat 1

Shaun Williamson and family beat Lucy Fallon and family in an 'Eastenders v Corrie' contest.

Heat 2

John Barnes triumphed after taking on Matt Le Tissier with both their families in tow.

Heat 3

A reality TV special saw Scarlett Moffatt and her family win over Curtis Pritchard and his family.

Heat 4

And in the TV Experts heat, Dr Ranj Singh and his relatives beat the Llewelyn–Bowens.

Semi-Final 1

Shaun Williamson and his family triumphed over Scarlett Moffatt and her relatives to make the final.

Semi-Final 2

John Barnes and relatives beat Dr Ranj Singh and family to make the final.

Final

Shaun Williamson and relatives WON the series after beating John Barnes and family in the final game. Shaun donated the £25k prize to British Wireless For The Blind.

Two brand new rounds have been added for the celebrity spin on the format – including an ‘Observation’ round featuring fun, cartoon images of Anne that put their memories to the test.

Plus, there’s an ‘Identify’ round where members of each team must race against the clock to physically sort two piles of answers into their correct categories. Can they tell their cheeses from their Italian composers? Their birds from their Roald Dahl characters?

The winners of the heats are put to the test in two semi-finals, before the grand final, where the winning family will take home that £25,000 for their chosen charity.

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family airs on ITV on Thursday nights at 8PM.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.