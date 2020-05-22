Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family line up - who's on the new ITV series?

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family is coming to ITV - here's all you need to know.

Quizzing titan Anne Hegerty (of The Chase fame) is back with her hit game show series, Britain’s Brightest Family.

In this new spin-off, famous faces and their families will be going head to head for the title and £25,000 for their chosen charity.

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family celebrities

So who can we expect on the show?

The heats include a soap special as Shaun Williamson and family take on Lucy Fallon and family in an 'Eastenders v Corrie' contest.

Then there's a football heat with John Barnes taking on Matt Le Tissier with both their families in tow.

A reality TV special will feature Scarlett Moffatt vs Curtis Pritchard and their families.

And in the TV Experts heat, Dr Ranj Singh and his relatives take on the Llewelyn–Bowens.

Two brand new rounds have been added for the celebrity spin on the format – including an ‘Observation’ round featuring fun, cartoon images of Anne that put their memories to the test.

Plus, there’s an ‘Identify’ round where members of each team must race against the clock to physically sort two piles of answers into their correct categories. Can they tell their cheeses from their Italian composers? Their birds from their Roald Dahl characters?

The winners of the heats are put to the test in two semi-finals, before the grand final, where the winning family will take home that £25,000 for their chosen charity.

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family starts on ITV on Thursday, May 28 at 8PM.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.