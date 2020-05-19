How’s Your Head, Hun? Michelle Visage's new lockdown series coming to BBC Three

Michelle Visage will launch her own lockdown TV series on BBC Three this month.

How’s Your Head, Hun? will start on BBC Three on Tuesday 26th May from 6AM.

A teaser from the BBC reveals: "Like the rest of us, Michelle Visage is on lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped her from enlisting her husband as a cameraman and throwing open the doors of her family home.

"She's inviting you all to her weekly house party, where she’s just doing her best to keep things light, stay busy and check in with her friends, all of whom she asks: 'How’s your head, hun?'"

Over the series, Michelle will be joined by a number of special guests.

The first episode will feature Jade Thirwall from Little Mix, Dr Ranj, on a well-deserved break from being on the NHS frontline and fellow Strictly alumni Susannah Constantine on hand to lend haircare advice.

However, as Susannah has seemingly given into lockdown laziness by not washing her hair for six weeks… maybe she isn’t the best person to advise?

With the help of her friends and family, Michelle tackles a range of lockdown woes such as the Great Grey Hair Debate, dispelling healthcare myths and making sure to get that much needed ‘gurl talk’ over FaceTime.

In the end, Michelle decides that it’s important in these challenging times to do what so many others are doing. Finding that one thing that’s going to make her feel positive, feel good and, obviously, look good too! To grey or not to grey...

Michelle said: “I am SO excited to give everyone's anxiety and worry a rest with How's Your Head, Hun? When you see how quarantine life is with MY family and friends, we will all be laughing together! Get ready!”

How’s Your Head, Hun? will air for eight, half-our episodes.

BBC Three's How's Your Head, Hun? will be on BBC iPlayer on 26th May from 6am BST.