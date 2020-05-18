Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has landed her own TV show - featuring Drag Queens and cooking.

Served! With Jade Thirlwall is coming to MTV Digital later this month (May).

Advertisements

Across six episodes, Jade will be joined by a number of famous drag queen stars including Courtney Act, Alyssa Edwards and The Vivienne.

Each instalment will see Jade go head to head with one queen in a competitive cook off.

They'll both be provided with some mystery ingredients with a different theme from Girlband Glamorama to Eighties Eleganza.

And it'll be Jade's mum, Norma who judges the winner.

MTV tweeted: "You are invited to dinner! Join @LittleMix 's Jade Thirlwall as she competes to cook up some eleganza realness with her superstar drag queen friends

Kiss mark 💁🏻‍♀️

Jade herself said: "I'm so excited to have some of my favourite people on board to serve you some virtual dinner party realness.

"I cannot wait to show you what (and who) we've got in store; it's been such a laugh to film and I hope this brings people at home some lighthearted entertainment whilst indoors."

Served! With Jade Thirlwall launches across MTV UK Facebook Watch and MTV International YouTube from Thursday 28th May.