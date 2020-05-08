Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has passed away, aged 82

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has passed away at the age of 82, it has been announced.

She and husband Leon Bernicoff rose to fame on the Channel 4 series with the retired couple first appearing on the show back in 2013.

Sadly, Leon died aged 83 in 2017. The pair had been together for 57 years after meeting at a teacher training college in 1955.

June passed earlier this week as a result of a short illness, unrelated to the ongoing global health crisis.

A statement released by Channel 4 and programme makers Studio Lambert reads: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox's much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on May 5 at home with her family by her side after a short illness.

"As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme's success. Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series.

"Following Leon's passing in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon And June: Our Story, which was a deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60-year love affair.

"A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life, June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team.

"Our thoughts are with June's family - Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye.

"The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time, but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks."

Donations are invited to Myton Hospice.

