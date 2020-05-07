Could Amanda Holden replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice?

Amanda Holden has said she'd love to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.

Holly announced this week that she was stepping down from the ITV2 series after 12 years.

While no replacement has been announced just yet, BGT judge Amanda Holden is considered one of the contenders to take Holly's seat.

Amanda, who has been a guest on the show in the past, told the Huffington Post: "I would love it, but it is hard work because they film for blinking hours. I remember when I filled in for Holly, I was like 'Yeah! I’ll come and do that.'"

However Amanda isn't sure she would be the best fit for the role.

She explained: "I know Holly is not goodie-goodie by any means, but that’s what she plays, and I always think it’s better to watch someone who is straighter doing things out of their comfort zone" she admitted.

"Everyone knows I’m up for anything, so it’s not as funny."

Also rumoured for the show is Emily Atack, a regular guest on the series.

But someone who has ruled herself out of the running is actress Michelle Keegan after she was linked to Holly's job.

Michelle told The One Show: "I can officially say that's not true. Don't get me wrong, I'm a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious.

"But, at the minute, no, no, that's not true."

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain today (May 7), Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon said no replacement had been chosen yet.

He said: "I don't know who it is. I've seen a lot of names touted around. I saw Michelle Keegan was in for the running and she's a lovely lady.

"But no one has been discussed, all that's going to happen today."

For now, Celebrity Juice continues at 10PM on Thursday nights on ITV2.

Past episodes are available to stream online via the ITV Hub.