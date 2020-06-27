Michael McIntyre's Big Laughs episodes and how to watch online

Michael McIntyre is taking a look back at the best moments from his Big Show in a new series.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs is a new four-part series which airs Saturday nights on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer here.

BBC tease: "Relive the big stars, big laughs and big surprises on Saturday night’s as Michael McIntyre takes a look back at some of the best moments from his Big Show in Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs coming soon to BBC One.

"The show will revisit some of the most memorable surprises and pranks on celebrities and the audience. From the shocked look on Judge Rinder’s face as he’s woken from his sleep to play the Midnight Gameshow to unforgettable Send to All’s including Danny Dyer, Holly Willoughby, Olly Murs and more. "

Michael McIntyre said: “I hope people enjoy watching the best bits from the last five series of the Big Show. Although there are many hilarious Send to All’s and surprises, my favourite part was seeing my hair when it was cut professionally before my wife took over!”

Michael McIntyre's Big Laughs episodes

Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs will air over four, hour-long episodes.

Episode 1 - June 6

Judge Rinder gets the fright of his life when he’s woken in the middle of the night to play the Midnight Gameshow, and Michael relives the moment Gary Barlow surprised the audience by singing along to their karaoke versions of some classic Take That songs.

Episode 2 - June 13

This week on Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs there’s more hilarious Send To All’s from Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh, and comedian Alan Carr. Chef Gino D’Acampo can’t quite believe what’s going on when he gets a rude awakening to play the Midnight Gameshow, and one audience member plays a game of Soap Or Nope - and receives her very own cliffhanger when she meets her pen-pal of 70 years for the very first time!

There is no episode on June 20 due to the football.

Episode 3 - June 27

This week sees more brilliant Send To All’s from singer Olly Murs and Albert Square’s Danny Dyer.

Singer Peter Andre gets a shock when Michael wakes him in the middle of the night to play the Midnight Gameshow, and one audience member gets the surprise of her life when she discovers Michael snuck onto her cruise for a very special culinary surprise!

Episode 4 - July 4

In the last show of the series Michael McIntyre looks back at more unforgettable moments from his Big Show. There are more amazing Send To Alls from Baby Spice Emma Bunton and football legend and pundit Robbie Savage.

Singing sensation Kylie Minogue has a big surprise for some karaoke-singing audience members, in Kylie-oke! And Michael turns one audience member’s grandpa into a social media star.

Episodes will air Saturday nights on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer here.

