Michelle Keegan hints at a potential return to Our Girl

Actress Michelle Keegan has hinted she could well return to Our Girl.

The former Coronation Street star recently announced that she was stepping down from her role on BBC One's Our Girl after four years.

Michelle has led the cast of the BBC series since 2016 but this year's fourth outing was her last - for now.

Appearing on The One Show, Michelle suggested that her exit from Our Girl as Georgie Lane wasn't necessarily permanent.

She said: "I've done four series altogether and I just thought Georgie deserved a bit of break. It was just for me to try and get other opportunities.

"I'm glad it's over now because now I can officially say, I can always come back. The door has been left open for Georgie. I absolutely love the show, I'm so proud of it. Hopefully you'll see Georgie again."

As for what's next, The Sun newspaper has reported that Michelle could be set for the Strictly ballroom in the autumn.

A source claimed: "Michelle ticks all the boxes. She's glamorous, hugely popular and loves the show too. Producers are desperate to try and sign her up.

"They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it."

But one show Michelle has ruled herself out of is Celebrity Juice.

She had been rumoured as a possible replacement for Holly Willoughby on the ITV2 series after Holly announced her exit on Sunday after 12 years.

Michelle told The One Show: "I can officially say that's not true. Don't get me wrong, I'm a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious.

"But, at the minute, no, no, that's not true."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The line up is usually confirmed from August with the show starting on TV in September.

PICTURE: Instagram/@michkeegan