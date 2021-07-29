Watch X Factor's funniest auditions from the early series

Here's a throwback to some of the very best worst auditions on The X Factor.

The hit singing talent show first made its debut on TV more than 15 years ago in 2004.

Advertisements

Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne were judges for the very first series.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of the funniest auditions from the early days of The X Factor below.

Throwbacks will be the only way to enjoy The X Factor for now with no new series currently planned for the show.

The X Factor last aired two specials in 2019 before being rested for 2020.

It was recently reported that show is "unlikely" to ever be back on UK TV.

An ITV spokesperson said: "There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage."

Advertisements

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper that Simon will instead be focusing on his new show Walk The Line, which is set to debut on ITV this autumn.

The insider shared: "It is still on the back-burner and there’s the option to return it in 2023, with auditions next summer, but a lot will ride on his new format Walk The Line."