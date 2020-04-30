Every episode of Peter Kay's Car Share will be available to stream online for free via BBC iPlayer.

The BBC has announced that will be repeating Peter Kay’s Car Share on TV from Friday 15 May at 9:30PM on BBC One while all the episodes will also be made available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

It follows the release of a special audio-only episode of Car Share earlier this month which aired exclusively on BBC iPlayer

Peter Kay said: “I’m thrilled, it really couldn’t be shown at a better time.”

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, added: “Car Share was one of the major comedy hits of the last decade and is just the tonic for our times, as we join John and Kayleigh on their laughter-filled journeys to work and also towards one another’s hearts.”

The series will air on TV at 9.30pm from Friday 15 May on BBC One. All 12 episodes will also be made available to watch online from 15 May on BBC iPlayer.

The hit sitcom, starring Peter alongside Sian Gibson, originally debuted in 2015 and concluded in 2018 after twelve episodes.

It went on to win more than 15 major awards, including three National Television Awards and two Baftas.