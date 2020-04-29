Channel 4 has announced quite possibly the most unique show of the ongoing lockdown.

New series Snoop Dogs has been announced as a "celebrity property show like no other".

The "innovative and barking mad new format" will see cameras go inside the locked-down houses of well-known faces around the country - but in order to adhere to social distancing, there will be no film crews.

Instead, the filming is done by the celebrity homeowners’ dogs who will be equipped with Go-Pro cameras.

Channel 4 tease: "The four-legged friends will turn pup-arazzi on their owners and show us upstairs and downstairs, under the beds and behind the sofas of our favourite celebs – and anywhere else the canines fancy sniffing out.

"The identities of the celebrities are kept under wraps until the end of each episode as viewers play along to guess who the paw-sible doggy-loving homeowner could be."

Sean Doyle, Deputy Head of Features and Formats at Channel 4, said: “I didn’t want lockdown to stifle creative conversations and Snoop Dogs is a perfect example of a reactive and outside of the box commission.

"We’ve come up a wonderfully ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that only Channel 4 could get away with. We hope families enjoy playing along whilst getting a healthy dose of doggy mischief and celebrities’ lush properties and home interiors.”

Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy, joint Managing Directors of programme makers Stellify Media said: “This is our first commission from Channel 4 and it combines two of our main obsessions: dogs and celebrities’ houses. We can’t wait to get started.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, commented; “We are delighted to be able to support Stellify’s first Channel 4 commission.

"Kieran, Matthew and their team never fail to produce inventive and entertaining formats which appeal to the masses. I’m sure audiences across the UK, and their four-legged friends, will really enjoy this one!”

The four-part series will air on Channel 4 in due course.