Loose Women to return to TV on Monday May 4 with a new look

Loose Women will return on Monday, May 4 after six weeks off air.

New episodes begin airing from Monday 4th May at 12.30pm on ITV.

The panellists will return on Monday for the first live studio show since being off air for six weeks - however there will be some changes.

Adhering to all of the necessary social distancing requirements, only three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link.

Filmed without a studio audience, there will also be some pre recorded shows across the week in addition to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.

Otherwise, Loose Women will be providing viewers with their daily dose of warmth, laughter, and topical debate, as well as continuing to shine a spotlight on mental health issues as part of their award-winning Lighten the Load campaign.

Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford said: "At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction.

"With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important."

ITV's Managing Director Daytime, Emma Gormley added: "We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday.

"As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

"We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday.”