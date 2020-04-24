The Nest series 2: BBC One drama could return for more

A second series of BBC One drama The Nest could be on the cards.

Described as an "emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want", The Nest followed a wealthy couple and a teenage girl as they make a pact that will changed all of their lives forever.

The series is written by Bafta and RTS Award-winning Nicole Taylor and starred Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle alongside newcomer Mirren Mack.

In a new interview, Nicole Taylor suggested that series 2 could be happening.

She explained during a BBC Writersroom Q&A: “I said to someone recently that I never understand why writers write second series where there’s a first series that concludes satisfactorily, but now I do because I miss the characters so much.

"I could write for them forever. And the world forever. Because I know it really well and loved writing it.

“There’s definitely more story there, but the audience is pleased and I think people are satisfied.”

In series 1, Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle play couple Dan and Emily with Mirren Mack as 18 year-old Kaya.

The BBC teased of the series: "How far would you go to have a baby? Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack star in this emotional thriller about love, trust and the true cost of buying whatever you want."

You can watch the series online via BBC iPlayer here or get the show on DVD here.