Grayson's Art Club reveals celebrity and artist guests for new series

Grayson's Art Club is coming to Channel 4, promising to help battle the boredom with a journey of art discovery

Led by artist Grayson Perry, the series will offer up master classes, top tips on how to get started with art, creative inspiration and most importantly, show you how to have fun and make an artistic mess whilst in lockdown.

Advertisements

Channel 4 reveal: "Each episode of Art Club will be themed, and Grayson is asking members of the public to send in artwork responding to each theme. Celebrity guests will also be creating art in keeping with the week’s theme, producing some surprising results.

"Grayson will speak to a high-profile artist each episode to find out what they have been inspired to create during the coronavirus period."

Grayson’s Art Club starts Monday 27th April, 8pm on Channel 4 and will air weekly for six episodes.

Here's who will be joining Grayson throughout the series...

Episode one

The theme of this episode is portraits. Comedian Joe Lycett will be joining Grayson to reveal a portrait he has created whilst in lockdown. Artist Chantal Joffe will join Grayson and give insights into her paintings.

Advertisements

Episode two

The theme is animals from pets to exotic animals to the bird that lands outside your window every day. Grayson will be joined by Harry Hill who explains the inspiring story behind his animal artwork creation. Maggi Hambling CBE a British painter and sculptor will be talking with Grayson about her artistic practice and creating work during lockdown.

Episode three

Fantasy is the theme for episode 3. Actress Jessica Hynes will show her fantasy design and British sculptor Sir Antony Gormley (particularly famous for his Angel of the North sculpture) will be sharing his artistic insight with Grayson.

Episode four

The theme is view from my window. Joining Grayson is Jim Moir comedian, artist, actor and television presenter, best known for his double act with Bob Mortimer as Vic Reeves, he will be sharing his artistic impression of the view from his window. British visual artist Tacita Dean will also join Grayson to reveal what she has been inspired by during this most unusual time.

Themes and guests for the final two episodes are to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the series will conclude with artwork made in isolation from members of the public and celebrities alike, that will then form the basis of Grayson exhibition which chronicles Britain’s mood and creativeness in isolation.

Advertisements

You can submit your artwork online here.

Grayson’s Art Club starts Monday 27th April, 8pm on Channel 4