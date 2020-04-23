E4 announces Rick and Morty and Harley Quinn start dates

Rick and Morty and Harley Quinn are coming to UK TV - here's all you need to know.

The hit animated US series will both begin on E4 in May, it's been announced.

The second half of Rick and Morty's season 4 will launch on E4 on Thursday 7th May at 10pm, four days after it premieres in the US.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty is the Emmy-winning animated comedy series from Adult Swim which follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Straight after Rick and Morty, at 10.30pm on 7th May on E4, will be new animated comedy Harley Quinn.

In this animated comedy set in the DC Universe, Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City.

With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of Doom!

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) voices Harley Quinn and is an executive producer of the series, alongside Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register.

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 said: “The genius of Rick and Morty is back on E4 and only a few days after the US TX, followed by the brilliant, Harley Quinn, which is voiced by Big Bang’s Kaley Cuoco. It’s another outrageously funny animation series exclusive on E4 and All4.”

Rick and Morty and Harley Quinn launch on E4 on Thursday 7th May at 10pm and 10.30pm.