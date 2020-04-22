Charlie Brooker is back with one-off isolation special Antiviral Wipe

Charlie Brooker will be back on BBC Two soon with a one-off lockdown special.

For the first time since the Bafta-winning 2016 Wipe, Charlie Brooker has been lured out of isolation, to go into isolation for the one-off Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe.

Advertisements

The 30-minute special will air on BBC Two soon.

The BBC said: "Charlie will be taking a typically sharp look at life in lockdown, in a show made during lockdown. As well as coverage of the crisis itself, he'll also be looking at the things people are watching and doing to keep themselves occupied.

"The show will also feature Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) with her own very special brand of in-depth reporting, alongside Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell) and other contributors who haven't been told they're doing it yet, but have no good excuse not to."

Charlie Brooker said: “The BBC asked me to supply a quote for the press release, which is what you’re reading now."

Alongside Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe, BBC two will also air six-part mini series Comedians Playing With Themselves.

Advertisements

The individual 15-minute episode will feature some of the nation’s favourite comics tasked with entertaining and enlightening the nation in their own unique way.

Those appearing include Bob Mortimer, Kerry Godliman, Tom Allen, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Tez Ilyas, Russell Kane, Sally Phillips and Mat Horne.

Each of the comics will self-shoot their comedy nuggets helping us all to get through isolation together and having the maximum amount of fun indoors.

Meanwhile, cult favourite Matt Berry will return to BBC Two with new four-part series Squeamish About…, following last year’s anarchic mockumentary, The Road To Brexit.

Each episode will shine a weird and wonderful light onto a different topic. Presented by Berry in the persona of ‘Michael Squeamish’, every instalment will make creative use of archive footage and voiceover to create a unique, authored and surreally comic take on the subject matter.

Advertisements

Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, said: “BBC Two has always been the home of the most exciting comic talents and the most brilliantly conceived worlds."

Picture credit: Matt Holyoak